View this post on Instagram

The most complicated skill is to be simple 🌼 . . . . This is how I would have dressed this spring summer season. 🌄🌄🌄🌄🌄🌄 One can never go wrong with a pair of blue denim. And it's true what they say 'Denim is a love that never fades' 👖👖👖👖👖👖 I found this amazingly well fitted jeans by #Sztori on the @myntra app! The #PlusSize collection has suprised me, I must say. From lingerie to trousers to ethnic to denims, #myntra has it all. Click the link in my bio to checkout the new #myntrastudio platform. #mymyntralook

A post shared by Neha Parulkar | Plus & Proud (@nehaparulkar) on May 11, 2020 at 11:15pm PDT