पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • New Zealand's Zina Ali Became The First Woman To Wear A Hijab In A Police Dress, She Wants Muslim Women To Earn A Name In The Region

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

महिलाओं को आगे लाने के लिए एक महिला का जज्बा:न्यूजीलैंड की ज़िना अली पुलिस यूनिफाॅर्म के साथ हिजाब पहनने वाली पहली महिला बनीं, वे चाहती हैं मुस्लिम महिलाएं इस क्षेत्र में नाम कमाएं

14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उन्हें इस बात पर फख्र है कि पुलिस प्रशासन ने उनके कल्चर और धर्म को पुलिस यूनिफॉर्म के साथ हिजाब बनाकर सम्मानित किया है
  • इस हफ्ते ज़िना पुलिस अफसर बन जाएंगी, साथ ही वे न्यूजीलैंड की पहली ऐसी महिला होंगी जो अपनी यूनिफॉर्म के साथ खासतौर से डिजाइन किये गए हिजाब में नजर आएंगी

न्यूजीलैंड की कॉन्स्टेबल ज़िना अली पहली ऐसी महिला हैं जिन्हें पुलिस की ड्रेस में शामिल हिजाब को सबसे पहले पहनने का मौका मिला है। यहां मुस्लिम महिलाओं को पुलिस विभाग में लाने के लिए ये फैसला लिया गया है। 30 वर्षीय ज़िना पिछले साल क्राइस्ट चर्च में हुए आतंकवादी हमले के बाद पुलिस में भर्ती हुईं। वे अपनी कोशिश से मुस्लिम समुदाय की मदद करना चाहती हैं।

महिलाओं के लिए पुलिस यूनिफॉर्म के साथ हिजाब का डमी फोटो।
महिलाओं के लिए पुलिस यूनिफॉर्म के साथ हिजाब का डमी फोटो।

इस हफ्ते ज़िना पुलिस अफसर बन जाएंगी, साथ ही वे न्यूजीलैंड की पहली ऐसी महिला होंगी जो अपनी यूनिफॉर्म के साथ खासतौर से डिजाइन किये गए हिजाब में नजर आएंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि ''न्यूजीलैंड पुलिस की यूनिफॉर्म के साथ हिजाब पहनना मुझे बहुत अच्छा लग रहा है। मैं इस हिजाब की डिजाइन प्रोसेस का हिस्सा भी बनी। मुझे अपने समुदाय का प्रतिनिधित्व करने की बहुत खुशी है''।

पुलिस यूनिफॉर्म में एक ऑफिसर के साथ ज़िना अली।
पुलिस यूनिफॉर्म में एक ऑफिसर के साथ ज़िना अली।

ज़िना के अनुसार, उनके पुलिस ऑफिसर बनने से अन्य मुस्लिम महिलाएं भी इस क्षेत्र में आने के लिए प्रोत्साहित होंगी। उन्हें इस बात पर फख्र है कि पुलिस प्रशासन ने उनके कल्चर और धर्म को पुलिस यूनिफॉर्म के साथ हिजाब बनाकर सम्मानित किया। वैसे ज़िना की पैदाइश फिजी में हुई। बाद में वे अपने परिवार के साथ न्यूजीलैंड चली गईं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसीमा पर तैनात सैनिकों को मिली नई हाउसिंग फेसिलिटी, माइनस 40 डिग्री तापमान में भी रह सकेंगे जवान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें