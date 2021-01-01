पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नूडल्स को किया मशहूर:इंस्टेंट नूडल्स की जनक नूरैनी का 59 साल की उम्र में निधन, वे पिछले 30 सालों से नूरैनी कंपनी के फ्लेवर डिपार्टमेंट में मैनेजर थीं

44 मिनट पहले
इंस्टेंट नूडल्स की जनक कही जाने वाली नूनक नूरैनी का 27 जनवरी को निधन हो गया है। वे 59 साल की थी। उनकी मौत की वजह अभी तक स्पष्ट नहीं हुई है। वह नूनक ही थीं, जिन्होंने सबसे पहले इंडोनेशिया में इंस्टेंट नूडल्स की शुरुआत की थी। इसके बाद नूडल्स पूरी दुनिया में मशहूर हुए। नूरैनी के नूडल्स की वजह से ही इंडोमी कंपनी का मी-गुरेंग ब्रांड मशहूर हुआ था। बीते 30 सालों से नूरैनी कंपनी के फ्लेवर डिपार्टमेंट में मैनेजर के तौर पर काम कर रही थीं।

नूनक के निधन की खबर सुनकर कई फैंस ने उन्हें सोशल मीडिया पर श्रद्धांजलि दी। इंस्टेंट नूडल्स को पहली बार 1988 में नाइजीरिया में निर्यात किया गया था। उसके बाद 1995 में कंपनी ने अपनी पहली नूडल्स बनाने वाली फैक्ट्री की शुरुआत की। लोगों के बीच इस नूडल्स की बढ़ती मांग को देखते हुए हर रोज इस फैक्ट्री में लगभग 8 करोड़ पैकेट बनाए जाने लगे।

