प्रगति की ओर बढ़ते कदम:ओडिशा की आदिवासी महिलाएं टसर सिल्क साड़ी बुनकर बनीं आत्मनिर्भर, फ्लिपकार्ट पर ऑनलाइन मिल रहीं इनकी बनाई साड़ियां

  • आज लगभग 200 आदिवासी महिलाएं न सिर्फ सिल्क के धागे बुन रही हैं, बल्कि साड़ी पर प्रिंटिंग और पेंटिंग जैसे काम भी कर रही हैं
  • 2017 में जब राज्य सरकार ने टसर को बड़े पैमाने पर प्रमोट किया तो यहां टसर की खेती करने वाली महिलाओं की किस्मत जाग उठी

जब एक खूबसूरत फ्लोरल प्रिंट वाली लाइट वेट टसर सिल्क साड़ी फ्लिपकार्ड पर तीन दिन के अंदर ही बिक गई तो ओडिशा के कोंझर राज्य की महिलाओं की खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं रहा। ये साड़ी बागमुंडा टसर सिल्क पार्क में उन महिलाओं द्वारा बुनी गई थी जिन्हें इसे बुनना सीखे हुए एक साल ही हुआ है। आज यहां लगभग 200 आदिवासी महिलाएं न सिर्फ सिल्क के धागे बुन रही हैं, बल्कि साड़ी पर प्रिंटिंग और पेंटिंग जैसे काम भी कर रही हैं।

भारत में इस तरह के काम की शुरुआत उन आदिवासी महिलाओं के लिए किसी वरदान से कम नहीं है जिन्हें इससे रोजगार मिला है। वैसे भी कोंझर की महिलाएं पारंपरिक रूप से टसर की खेती करती हैं। 2017 में जब राज्य सरकार ने टसर को बड़े पैमाने पर प्रमोट किया तो इन महिलाओं की किस्मत जाग उठी। इसके तहत सरकार ने यहां के हर परिवार को टसर की खेती के लिए एक हेक्टेयर जमीन दी। जब कोकून का उत्पादन बढ़ा तो पिछले साल सरकार ने बागमुंडा टसर सिल्क पार्क की स्थापना की जिसका लक्ष्य टसर की खेती करने वालों को आर्थिक सहायता प्रदान करना है।

सिल्क पार्क में काम करने वाली महिलाओं को रॉ सिल्क से साड़ी, कपड़ा और अन्य प्रोडक्ट्स बनाने की ट्रेनिंग दी जाती है। शुरुआत में यह काम गांव की 10 से 15 महिलाओं ने सीखा। इन्हें देखकर अन्य महिलाएं भी इस काम को सीखने लगीं। साड़ी बुनने के अलावा ये महिलाएं जैकेट्स, कुर्ते, स्टोल्स, धोती, मास्क और हैंडमेड पंखे भी बनाती हैं। अगस्त 2020 से ये साड़ियां फ्लिपकार्ट पर ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध हैं। इन्हें 'बीटीएसपी साड़ी' के नाम से खरीदा जा सकता है। सिल्क पार्क की महिलाएं रोज 12 से 15 किलो सिल्क के धागे और 20 से 30 मीटर टसर फैब्रिक बनाती हैं।

