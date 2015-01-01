पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • On The Occasion Of Diwali, The Fragrance Of Festivals Can Be Spread In The House With The Decoration Of Flowers, The Wall Hanging Made From It Will Also Be Liked By The Guests.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शुभ दीपोत्सव:दिवाली पर फूलों की सजावट से घर में बिखेरें त्योहारों की खुशबू, इससे बनी वॉल हैंगिंग भी मेहमानों को पसंद आएंगी

3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मोटा सफेद धागा लेकर बड़े-बड़े फूल पिरो सकते हैं। इन्हें दूर-दूर पिराेएंगे तो खूबसूरत दिखेंगे
  • रंग-बिरंगे फूलों की माला को बैलून के धागे के साथ पिरो सकते हैं। इसके बाद दोनों को सीलिंग पर टांग सकते हैं

इस दिवाली घर की रौनक बढ़ाने के लिए तरह-तरह के फूलों का उपयोग करें। गेंदे के खूबसूरत फूलों से आंगन, दरवाजे या खिड़कियों की शान कैसे बढ़ा सकते हैं, यहां जानिए।

मैरीगोल्ड
पूजा में मैरीगोल्ड यानी गेंदे के फूल जरूर रखे जाते हैं। पौधों पर, कांच की खाली बरनियों के अंदर, सीढ़ी पर, पेड़ की टहनियों पर गेंदें के फूल सजाए जा सकते हैं।

फूलों की माला का पर्दा
मोटा सफेद धागा लेकर बड़े-बड़े फूल पिरो सकते हैं। इन्हें दूर-दूर पिराेएंगे तो ये खूबसूरत दिखेंगे। इन्हें घर के बाहर कहीं गारलैंड कर्टेन की तरह लगा सकते हैं।

बैलून और फूल
रंग-बिरंगे फूलों की माला को बैलून के धागे के साथ पिरो सकते हैं। इसके बाद दोनों को सीलिंग पर टांग सकते हैं। माला की लंबाई अलग-अलग हो तो बेहतर है।

रिबन और फूल
फूलों को रिबन के साथ भी लगाया जा सकता है। ब्राइट रेड और पिंक रिबंस के साथ पीले या सफेद फूल ले सकते हैं। रिबंस और फूलों की लड़ियों को खिड़कियों या दरवाजों पर सजा सकते हैं।

फूलों की वॉल हैंगिंग
पेड़ की एक छोटी टहनी या स्टील की रॉड पर या कपड़ों के हैंगर का इस्तेमाल फूलों की वॉल हैंगिंग बनाने के लिए आसानी से किया जा सकता है। ब्राइट ऑरेंज फूल और गोल्डन पेपर फ्लावर्स को साथ में लगाकर हैंगिंग बनाई जा सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचैम्पियन मुंबई के सूर्यकुमार और ईशान टॉप स्कोरर; संदीप ने कोहली को रिकॉर्ड 7 बार आउट किया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें