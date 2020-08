अमेजिंग आर्ट:ट्रेडिशनल जॉब से कुछ अलग करना चाहती थी सरस्वती, हाइपर रियलिस्टिक फूड पेंटिंग ने दिलाई सारी दुनिया में शोहरत

View this post on Instagram

Gulab Jamun and Pistachio . . . 24*36 inches Oil on linen . . The whole process behind the these 7 Gulab Jamuns . .Prepare the food . .Photographed the food numerous times for the perfect reference image. . . The next most important part is perfect drawing of the reference image which forms the base of the whole painting process. . .Multiple layers of painting . .Then take the final painting to a studio to get documented . . . . #gulabjamuns #nycart #buyoriginalart #WIP #contemporaryart #artcurator #howtopaint

A post shared by Sarasvathy TK (@sarasvathytk) on Jul 1, 2020 at 9:11am PDT