  Hindi News
  Women
  Lifestyle
  • Savitha Shastri, Once A Neuroscientist, Said Goodbye To Corporate Culture For The Sake Of Bharatanatyam, Has So Far Performed 100 Live Shows Across Five Continents

कला के प्रति समर्पित:कभी न्यूरोसाइंटिस्ट थीं सविथा शास्त्री, भरतनाट्यम की खातिर कार्पोरेट कल्चर को कहा अलविदा, अब तक पांच महाद्वीपों में 100 लाइव शो किए

एक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सविथा की पैदाइश हैदराबाद के एक तमिल परिवार में हुई। वह मुंबई में कुछ समय रहने के बाद चेन्नई चली गईं
  • सविथा ने अमेरिका से न्यूरोसाइंस में मास्टर डिग्री ली। एक न्यूरो साइंटिस्ट के तौर पर उन्होंने खाड़ी देशों में न्यूरोडिजनरेटिव डिसीज पर काम किया

जब आप किसी कला के प्रति समर्पित होते हैं तो आपका ख्याल कुछ और करते हुए भी बार-बार उसी ओर जाता है। ऐसा ही कुछ न्यूरोसाइंटिस्ट सविथा के साथ भी हुआ। इसके चलते 2000 में सविथा ने कार्पोरेट वर्ल्ड को अलविदा कहा। सविथा कला के इस रूप को आगे बढ़ाने में जी जान से जुटी हुई हैं। सविथा की पैदाइश हैदराबाद के एक तमिल परिवार में हुई। वह मुंबई में कुछ समय रहने के बाद चेन्नई चली गईं। सविथा ने अमेरिका से न्यूरोसाइंस में मास्टर डिग्री ली। एक न्यूराे साइंटिस्ट के तौर पर उसने खाड़ी देशों में न्यूरो डिजनरेटिव डिसीज पर काम किया।

सविथा ने 2000 में डांस सिखाने की शुरुआत की। 2008 के बाद सविथा डांस थियेटर प्रोडक्शन में परफार्मेंस देने लगीं जिसे उनके पति ए के श्रीकांथ संचालित करते हैं। वे पिछले तीन साल से डिजिटल मीडिया के लिए डांस फिल्म बना रही हैं। सविथा और उनके पति ने भरतनाट्यम सीखाने के लिए 1,800 से अधिक स्टूडेंट्स की एक कम्युनिटी बनाई जिसे 'इनर सर्कल' नाम दिया। स्टूडेंट्स के लिए भरतनाट्यम को आसान बनाने के लिए इस कपल ने कई वीडियो भी बनाए हैं। इन वीडियो को देखकर भरतनाट्यम की बारीकियां सीखी जा सकती हैं।

सविथा अब तक पांच महाद्वीपों में 100 लाइव शो कर चुकी हैं। यहां बिताए समय को वे अपने लिए यादगार मानती हैं। सविथा को उस महिला का चेहरा आज भी याद है जो कोलकाता में आयोजित डांस परफॉर्मेंस के बाद उनसे आकर मिली थी। वह महिला एक कैंसर सर्वाइवर थी और उस वक्त उसकी कीमोथैरेपी चल रही थी। उसने सविथा के डांस की तारीफ करते हुए कहा कि इस डांस को देखकर वह कुछ देर के लिए ही सही, पर अपनी तकलीफ भूल गई। सविथा को इस बात की खुशी है कि अपने डांस के जरिये वह लोगों के चेहरे पर मुस्कान लाने में सफल हो रही हैं।

