पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • Self help Group Of Women Of Tripura Earning Well From Bamboo Made Candles, Pineapple Jam And Organic Items

वोकल फॉर लोकल:त्रिपुरा की महिलाओं का स्व सहायता समूह बांस से बना रहा मोमबत्तियां, पाइनेपल जैम और ऑर्गेनिक चीजों से हो रही अच्छी कमाई

34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बिपल्व कुमार देब ने इन महिलाओं के प्रयास की तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा कि बांस की कुछ प्रजातियां तेजी से फैलती हैं। इससे रोजगार की संभावनाएं बढ़ती हैं
  • पाइनेपल के उत्पादन को देखते हुए इस स्व सहायता समूह की महिलाओं ने पाइनेपल जैम बनाना शुरू किया

त्रिपुरा के सिपहिजाला क्षेत्र में चलाए जा रहे एक स्व सहायता समुह की महिलाओं ने दीवाली के लिए बांस से मोमबत्तियां बनाई हैं। इसे एक कार्यक्रम के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री बिपल्व कुमार देब ने स्व सहायता समूह के सदस्यों और सिपहिजाला के जिला मजिस्ट्रेट की उपस्थिति में लॉन्च किया। इस मौके पर इन महिलाओं द्वारा बनाया गया ऑर्गेनिक गुड़, शकर और पाइनेपल जैम भी लॉन्च किया गया।

बिपल्व कुमार देब ने इन महिलाओं के प्रयास की तारीफ की। उन्होंने कहा कि बांस की कुछ प्रजातियां तेजी से फैलती हैं। इससे रोजगार की संभावनाएं बढ़ती हैं। इससे तैयार की गई चीजें कमाई का जरिया बन सकती हैं। इसीलिए लघु उद्योग और राज्य सरकार द्वारा तैयार उत्पादों को मार्केट में लाने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है।

स्व सहायता समूह द्वारा बनाई गई मोमबत्तियां।
स्व सहायता समूह द्वारा बनाई गई मोमबत्तियां।

इस स्व सहायता समूह की एक सदस्य दीपाली पॉल ने बताया - ''हमने इससे पहले कभी बांस से मोमबत्तियां बनाने के बारे में नहीं सुना था। लेकिन ये देखकर अच्छा लग रहा है कि इस प्रोडक्ट की मार्केट में बहुत मांग है। इसलिए हम अलग-अलग कीमत वाले दीये और मोमबत्ती बना रहे हैं''।

एक अन्य सदस्य पूर्णिमा नंदी ने कहा कि ''ये क्षेत्र पाइनेपल का उत्पादन करने के लिए जाना जाता है। लेकिन इस बार लॉकडाउन की वजह से हमारे काम बंद रहे। अच्छी बारिश होने के बाद एक बार फिर हमें पाइनेपल की अच्छी कीमत मिलने की उम्मीद है''।

बिप्लव देव ने इन मोमबत्तियों की तारीफ की।
बिप्लव देव ने इन मोमबत्तियों की तारीफ की।

पाइनेपल के उत्पादन को देखते हुए इस स्व सहायता समूह की महिलाओं ने पाइनेपल जैम बनाना शुरू किया। इसे बेचकर उन्हें अच्छा मुनाफा होता है। पूर्णिमा को इस बात की खुशी है कि अभी तक इस स्व सहायता समूह की महिलाओं ने 300 बॉटल पाइनेपल जैम बेच दिया है। वैसे भी त्रिपुरा के अधिकांश स्व सहायता समूह महिलाओं द्वारा संचालित किए जा रहे हैं। इससे उनके लिए रोजगार के अवसर बढ़े हैं।

यह भी पढ़ें :

आत्मनिर्भरता की ओर बढ़ते कदम:जम्मू -कश्मीर के बारामुला क्षेत्र में 11 स्किल डेवलपमेंट सेंटर के तहत महिलाएं सीख रहीं सिलाई, 275 बेरोजगार लड़कियों को मुफ्त दी जा रही ट्रेनिंग

फूड स्टॉल के नाम से हो रही कमाई:ओडिशा में खुला 'एंटी वायरस टिफिन सेंटर', सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर ने कहा 'माडर्न प्रॉब्लम का मॉडर्न सॉल्यूशन'

दीवाली से जागी उम्मीद:अगरतला की 25 महिलाएं मोमबत्ती बनाकर कर रहीं अच्छी कमाई, उन्हें उम्मीद है फेस्टिवल सीजन में लॉकडाउन की वजह से बिगड़े हालात सुधरेंगे

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरुझानों में NDA 128 सीटों के साथ बहुमत के पार, पर राजद बोला- महागठबंधन की सरकार तय है - बिहार चुनाव - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें