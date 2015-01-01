पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना काल में जोश की जीत:तिरूवनंतपुरम में कोरोना पॉजिटिव गोपिका ने एंबुलेंस में बैठकर दी पीएससी एग्जाम, शशि थरूर ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर की इस महिला की तारीफ

4 मिनट पहले
  • गोपिका इस एग्जाम के जरिये असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर की जॉब पाना चाहती हैं
  • एग्जाम के पहले जब उन्हें अपने कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने का पता चला तो भी उन्होंने हार नहीं मानी और एंबुलेंस में बैठकर ही एग्जाम देने का फैसला किया

इस साल महामारी की वजह से ऐसे कई स्टूडेंट्स हैं जिन्होंने सिविल सर्विसेस एग्जाम जैसी करिअर में विशेष स्थान रखने वाली परीक्षा भी नहीं दी। इनमें से कई स्टूडेंट्स वे थे जो कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने की वजह से एग्जाम का हिस्सा नहीं बन पाए तो कई ने कोरोना इंफेक्शन के डर से एग्जाम हॉल तक जाना उचित नहीं समझा।

इन हालातों के बीच केरल में तिरूवनंतपुरम की एक महिला गोपिका गोपन ने पीएससी एग्जाम एंबुलेंस में बैठकर दी। दरअसल गोपिका इस एग्जाम के जरिये असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर की जॉब पाना चाहती हैं। एग्जाम के पहले जब उन्हें अपने कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने का पता चला तो भी उन्होंने हार नहीं मानी और एंबुलेंस में बैठकर ही एग्जाम देने का फैसला किया।

गोपिका ने बताया कि ''जब हम एग्जाम में लिखना शुरू करते हैं तो इस बात से कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि एग्जाम हॉल में बैठे हैं या एंबुलेंस में। उस वक्त सिर्फ एग्जाम में पास होने पर ध्यान होता है''। इस महिला के जोश को तिरुवनंतपुरम से कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर ने भी सराहा और ट्विटर पर उनकी तारीफ की।

वीडियोऔर देखेंएक हफ्ते बाद नए केस फिर 50 हजार से ज्यादा, दो हफ्ते बाद मौत का आंकड़ा 700 के पार - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

