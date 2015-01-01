पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शॉर्ट स्टोरीज:बच्चों के लिए मां की ममता बयां करती लघुकथा अनुभूति, मिजाज़ एक मालकिन का नौकरानी के प्रति प्रेम दर्शाती है

40 मिनट पहले
लघुकथा...अनुभूति

लेखक : आशा पाराशर

सुलभा को मनाने में पूरे दो दिन लगे थे शेखर को। मानती ही नहीं थी। सुलभा की नज़र में कितनी भी ग़रीबी क्यों न हो, अपने जुड़वां बेटों में से एक बेटा किसी निःसंतान विदेशी दंपती को पैसे लेकर गोद देना उसे बेचने के समान है। जबकि शेखर का तर्क था कि यह बेटे को बेचना न होकर उसके सुखद भविष्य की गारंटी है। उसे वह सब मिलेगा जो हम न दे पाएंंगे। जो पैसा मिलेगा उससे शेखर कोई काम करेगा और सुलभा से भी दो घरों का झाड़ू-बर्तन छुड़वा देगा।

सुलभा जैसे-तैसे मानी। उसने बेटे के साथ में देने के लिए एक थैले में टूटे-फूटे खिलौने रख दिए। उस रात बहुत बरसात हुई, मानो बादल भी उसकी विदाई पर रो रहे थे। बाहर बिल्ली के रोने की आवाज़ सुन सुलभा अनिष्ट की आशंका से कांप उठी। हश्-हश् कर अंदर से भगाया, पर वह कुछ देर बाद फिर रोने लगती। आख़िर तंग आकर सुलभा ने शेखर को जगाया। दोनों ने बाहर आ कर देखा, पास वाली कोठरी के बंद दरवाज़े के बाहर बिल्ली बरसात में भीगकर कांप रही थी। बंद कोठरी से उसके बच्चे की रोने की आवाज़ आ रही थी, जो ग़लती से अंदर बंद हो गया था।

दरवाज़ा खुलते ही वह तीर की तरह बिल्ली के पास पहुंचा, बिल्ली ने उसे जीभ से सहलाया और दोनों भाग गए। इस बिल्ली के चार बच्चे और भी थे, पर मां की ममता उसे बच्चे के लिए बरसात में भीगने के बावजूद नहीं रोक सकी। शेखर और सुलभा की नज़रें मिलीं। वह जानवर उन्हें एक मूक संदेश दे गया।

कुछ देर बाद शेखर दोनों बेटों को सीने से लगाए मुस्करा रहा था और सुलभा थैले में से बेटे के प्रिय खिलौने वापस निकाल रही थी।

लघुकथा : मिज़ाज

लेखक : शर्मिला चौहान

मौसम और माहौल दोनों से हारती मीना के लिए रोज़ी-रोटी बचाना बेहद ज़रूरी था। किसके मिज़ाज से डरती, किसे संभालती?

आज कोई चार-पांच दिनों से तेज़ बारिश हो रही है। जलस्तर बढ़ने के कारण शहर के निचले हिस्सों में पानी घुस गया है और बहुत-सी दिक़्क़तों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। मीना सामने की बिल्डिंग में काम करती है। इतने दिनों से तो कैसे भी चली ही जा रही थी परंतु आज तो बारिश में तूफ़ान की-सी तेज़ी है।

पांचवीं मंज़िल वाली मैडम जी ने कहा था, ‘मीना, कल आना, पक्का। कोई पानी बारिश का बहाना मत करना। आज रात मेरे घर पार्टी है, इसलिए कल बर्तन और साफ़-सफ़ाई के लिए तुम्हारा होना ज़रूरी है।’

बड़ी मुश्किल से तो आजकल काम मिलता है। चार घरों का काम करके किसी प्रकार दो छोटे बच्चों और बूढ़ी मां को पालती है वह। शराबी पति ने तो छोटे की पैदाइश के साथ ही उसके साथ संबंध तोड़कर अपना फ़र्ज़ पूरा कर लिया था। आज अगर नहीं गई तो यह काम भी हाथ से चला जाएगा। मैडम जी थोड़ी गर्म मिज़ाज की हैं, काम छुड़वा ही देंगी... यह सब सोचते हुए उसने बूढ़ी मां और बच्चों को रोटी बनाकर खिलाई। बाहर धुआंधार बरसात हो रही थी। उसकी दस फुट की खोली में चार-आठ जगहों पर बर्तन रखे थे, जो खपरैल लांघकर भीतर आ टपके पानी को जमा कर रहे थे।

‘आज मत जा मीना, बच्चे भी डर रहे हैं। घने बादल हैं, कल मैडम जी को बता देना।’ बूढ़ी मां ने डरते हुए कहा ।

‘न फोन है पास कि कोई बात कर सकूं। छतरी भी तीन साल पहले ली थी और मरम्मत कर-करके अब वो बिल्कुल ही ख़राब हो गई है। जाना तो पड़ेगा, रोज़ी-रोटी का सवाल है।’ कहते हुए मीना ने साड़ी थोड़ी ऊंची बांधी और पल्लू कमर पर कसकर मानो ज़िंदगी से दो-दो हाथ करने को तैयार हो गई।

दरवाज़ा उढ़का कर छतरी खोलने का प्रयत्न कर रही थी कि सामने कार देखकर ठिठक गई। ड्राइवर ने दरवाज़ा खोला और मैडम जी के लिए छतरी खोल दी। उन दोनों के हाथों में खाने-पीने की चीज़ें थीं। वह सब मीना को सौंपते हुए मैडम ने कहा, ‘मुझे मालूम था कि तुम काम पर आओगी। कल रात से ही बारिश ज़ोरों की है, हमारी पार्टी नहीं हुई। और कभी कर लेंगे। चंदू तुम्हारा घर जानता था, तो हम आ गए। ये सामान बच्चों के लिए है, तुम उनके साथ घर पर रहो। एक-दो दिन में पानी कम होगा तब आ जाना। और हां, इस दीपावली साड़ी नहीं फोन दूंगी, ताकि काम करते समय अपने घर का हाल जान सको।’

मीना ने कार की ओर लौटती अपनी "गर्म मिज़ाज' मैडम जी को विस्मित दृष्टि से देखा और दोनों हाथ जोड़ लिए।

