View this post on Instagram

“Invisible to whom?” Toni Morrison asked perhaps unfairly of Ralph Ellison. perhaps, unfairness is part of our collective strife for justice. to ask the most of those who have so little. it says what you have is enough to build, together. what is this desire to be seen? where does it come from and what will it repair? i do not know. but i know it takes at least two, and all of history, to write a scene of desire, two or more to be seen in desire; even as the desire may not be the same for all who make (it to) the scene. the anniversary of the decriminalisation of consensual sodomy is upon us - the media is abuzz with new stories & saviours that are more of the same, the rainbow flag is almost on the horizon of all apps, & queer folx in delhi are having their first arguments of the long year for the pride parade. not just who gets to be seen but who is kept out - the spokespersons for capitalism want their workplaces to be seen at pride. the working class wants to bring its alienation to pride. there is not enough room on stage for both of them. we believe a new world will be built from here. we believe the working class has the labour power that will build it. so we say to them, bring your struggle to pride. we say even if we keep capital out, it will still profit. capital will add you to the diversity index. photoshop some of the oppression out of your picture in the papers. but who wants you to be seen? the prison industrial complex - a regime of profiling and counting, capture - on camera & by the police. even when it cannot make you out, it will still find you, keep you. we know surveillance is unjust. but our pride? who is killed because they are seen? trans women are constantly killed precisely by the arithmetic of visibility and its collusion with gender. pride and prison throw the same folx under the bus. we are responsible for our own murders because we bring attention to ourselves. attention : the drama of being seen, to be enraptured - captured, the military pose - the freezing like a dead body, the tension Fanon felt when a boy pointed to him. the papers will carry our glamour but not our deaths. the PIC denies it ever happened.

A post shared by Vqueeram Aditya Sahai (@vqueer) on Sep 2, 2020 at 1:19am PDT