सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंडिंग:अमेरिका के टेक्सास में स्टूडेंट्स की फेवरेट बनीं होमवर्क न देने वाली टीचर, छात्र इनके लिए 'टीचर ऑफ द ईयर' खिताब की मांग कर रहे हैं

13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कर्टनी ने बताया कि जब बच्चों का पूरा दिन सिर्फ अकादमिक चीजों में गुजरता है तो इससे उनका संपूर्ण विकास नहीं हो पाता
  • वह कहती हैं कि अगर होमवर्क ईमानदारी से नहीं किया जाता तो उसका कोई फायदा नहीं मिलता

अमेरिका के टेक्सास में एक शिक्षक सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड कर रही हैं। मिसेज वाइट नाम से प्रचलित इस शिक्षक के लिए छात्र टीचर ऑफ द ईयर खिताब की मांग कर रहे हैं। दरअसल टेक्सास के एक हाई स्कूल में अंग्रेजी पढ़ाने वाली कर्टनी वाइट उर्फ मिसेज वाइट ने अपने पूरे कॅरिअर में छात्रों को कभी होमवर्क नहीं दिया।

जब अपनी इस फिलॉसफी के बारे में उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर लिखा तो 50 लाख से ज्यादा बार उनके वीडियोज को देखा गया। 27 साल की कर्टनी कहती हैं - ''शिक्षा व्यवस्था में नो होमवर्क नीति कई सालों से है, लेकिन इसको लेकर स्कूल और शिक्षक संजीदा नहीं हैं। उन्होंने बस इसका पालन करना शुरू कर दिया है''।

वह कहती हैं ''इस बात के कोई सबूत नहीं हैं कि होमवर्क देने से ही छात्र मेधावी होते हैं। छात्र अगर कक्षा में पूरी एकाग्रता से पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं तो घर जाकर वही सब चीजें दोबारा दोहराने की जरूरत नहीं है। मिसेज वाइट के अधिकांश हाईस्कूल छात्र खेलों, एफएफए (फ्यूचर फार्मर्स ऑफ अमेरिका) से जुड़े हुए हैं। कुछ छात्र पार्ट टाइम काम भी करते हैं''।

ऐसे में उन्हें होमवर्क देकर वह उनका समय बर्बाद नहीं करना चाहतीं। वह कहती हैं - ''अगर होमवर्क ईमानदारी से नहीं किया जाता तो उसका कोई फायदा नहीं मिलता। वह चाहती हैं कि बच्चे घर जाकर आराम करें या अपनी रुचि के अनुसार काम करें''।

कर्टनी ने बताया कि जब बच्चों का पूरा दिन सिर्फ अकादमिक चीजों में गुजरता है तो इससे उनका संपूर्ण विकास नहीं हो पाता। कक्षा के बाहर उनके समय की कद्र करना भी जरूरी है। हालांकि कुछ लोगों ने उनका विरोध भी किया है, लोगों का कहना है कि वह गलत परंपरा बना रही हैं, इससे बच्चों के भविष्य पर बुरा असर पड़ सकता है।

