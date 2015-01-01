पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • Taking Care Of Hygiene, The Skin Has Become Dry By Washing Hands Repeatedly, These 5 Ways Make It Soft

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्किन केयर:हाइजीन का ख्याल रखते हुए बार-बार हाथ धोने से ड्राई हो गई है हाथों की स्किन, इन 5 तरीकों से बनाएं इसे सॉफ्ट

31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एलोवेरा जैल अपने हाथों पर लगाएं और कुछ समय बाद गुनगुने पानी से इसे साफ कर लें
  • दो छोटे चम्मच मलाई में एक छोटा चम्मच दूध और नींबू का रस मिलाएं। इस पेस्ट को हाथों पर लगाएं।

कोरोना काल के चलते बार-बार हाथ धोना आपकी जरूरत है। लेकिन इस वजह से अगर हाथों की स्किन ड्राई हो गई है तो यहां बताए जा रहे ये पांच टिप्स आपके हाथों की स्किन को मुलायम बनाने में मदद करेंगे। इसे अप्लाय करने के कुछ ही दिनों में आपको फर्क नजर आने लगेगा।

1. ग्लिसरीन में गुलाब जल और नींबू का रस मिला कर चेहरे पर लगाने से नमी बनी रहती है। हफ्ते मे तीन बार इस टिप्स का इस्तेमाल कर आप अपनी त्वचा को मुलायम रख सकते हैं।

2. कच्चे दूध को चेहरे पर लगाएं और हल्के हाथों से मसाज करें। करीब एक घंटे बाद गुनगुने पानी से धो लें। रोज़ाना ऐसा करने पर कुछ ही वक्त में आपको फायदा नजर आएगा।

3. पका हुआ केला मैश करके उसमें शहद और नींबू के रस की कुछ बूंदें मिला लें। इसे हाथों पर लगाकर 10 से 15 मिनट के लिए छोड़ दें फिर गुनगुने पानी से धो लें।

4. एलोवेरा जैल अपने हाथों पर लगाएं और कुछ समय बाद गुनगुने पानी से इसे साफ कर लें। इससे स्किन की सॉफ्टनेस तो बढ़ती ही है, साथ ही कालापन भी दूर होता है।

5. दो छोटे चम्मच मलाई में एक छोटा चम्मच दूध और नींबू का रस मिलाएं। इस पेस्ट को हाथों पर लगाएं। 15 मिनट के लिए लगा रहने दें और इसके बाद पानी से साफ कर लें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंस्पूतनिक-V भी 95% असरदार, रूसी लोगों को फ्री और बाकी देशों को 700 रु. से कम में मिलेगी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें