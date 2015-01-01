पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मां से मिला कुकिंग का शौक:तमिलनाडु की एस एन लक्ष्मी ने 58 मिनट में 46 डिशेज बनाकर कायम किया वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड, लॉकडाउन में बनाना सीखा इतना सब कुछ

8 मिनट पहले
  • लक्ष्मी की मां का नाम एन कलाईमगल है। उन्होंने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान लक्ष्मी ने कुकिंग सीखने की शुरुआत की
  • लक्ष्मी से पहले केरल में 10 साल की सान्वी ने 30 डिशेज बनाकर वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड कायम किया था

चेन्नई में एस एन लक्ष्मी सांई श्री ने 58 मिनट में 46 डिशेज बनाकर यूनिको वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में अपना नाम दर्ज करवाया। लक्ष्मी ने बताया कुकिंग में उसका शौक मां की वजह से पैदा हुआ। उसने अपनी मां से खाना बनाना सीखा। वे वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड में अपना नाम आने से भी बेहद खुश हैं।

लक्ष्मी की मां का नाम एक कलाईमगल है। उन्होंने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के दौरान लक्ष्मी ने कुकिंग सीखने की शुरुआत की। मैं तमिलनाडु स्थित अपने घर पर अलग-अलग तरह की पारंपरिक चीजें बनाती हूं। लॉकडाउन में जब लक्ष्मी ने मुझे किचन में इन चीजों को बनाते हुए देखा तो उसने भी इस सीखने की कोशिश की। जब मैंने लक्ष्मी की इस रुचि के बारे में मेरे हसबैंड को बताया तो उन्होंने ये सलाह दी कि हमें कुलीनरी एक्टिवटी में वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड के लिए लक्ष्मी का नाम देना चाहिए। इस बारे में जब हमने और जानकारी जुटाई तो पता चला कि लक्ष्मी से पहले केरल में 10 साल की सान्वी ने 30 डिशेज बनाकर वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड कायम किया था। लेकिन लक्ष्मी ने 46 डिशेज बनाकर सान्वी का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा।

