रंग लाई तीन महीने की मेहनत:मिशेल का सबसे लंबी भुल भुलैया बनाकर गिनीज बुक में दर्ज हुआ नाम, उसने कहा इसे सॉल्व करने के लिए आपके पास बहुत सारा वक्त होना जरूरी है

2 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस मेज को बनाने में तीन महीने का समय लगा। इसका साइज 104.64 स्क्वेयर मीटर है
  • उनके वीडियो को देखकर यह समझ में आता है कि इसे बनाने में उन्हें कितनी मेहतन लगी होगी

अगर आप बच्चों की तरह किसी कागज में बनी हुई भुल भूलैया सॉल्व करना पसंद करते हैं तो यह खबर यकीनन आपके काम की है। गिनीज बुक ऑफ वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड द्वारा जारी इस वीडियो में अमेरिका की मिशेल भुल भूलैया बनाती हुई दिख रही हैं। इसे बनाने में उन्हें तीन महीने का समय लगा। इसका साइज 104.64 स्क्वेयर मीटर है। उनके वीडियो को देखकर यह समझ में आता है कि इसे बनाने में उन्हें कितनी मेहनत लगी होगी।

सोशल मीडिया पर इस खबर के वायरल होने के बाद इस पर अब तक 3000 रिएक्शंस और 3,50,000 व्यूज मिले हैं। इनमें से कई लोग इस मेज को सॉल्व करने के प्रति काफी उत्साहित हैं। कुछ लोगों ने ताली बजाकर मिशेल की सराहना की, वहीं कई लोगों ने ईमोजी से अपनी प्रतिक्रिया जाहिर की।

एक फेसबुक यूजर ने कहा इसे सॉल्व करने के लिए बहुत धैर्य की जरूरत है। मिशेल ने उनकी तारीफ करने वाले सभी लोगों को धन्यवाद दिया। उन्होंने बताया कि - ''मैंने अपनी मेज में इसे सॉल्व करने वाले लोगों की सुविधा का ख्याल रखते हुए कई रास्ते हाईलाइटर से मार्क कर दिए हैं। मैं उन सभी लोगों को डिजिटल फाइल भी भेज सकती हूं जो इसे सुलझाना चाहते हैं। लेकिन इतना जरूर है कि इसे सॉल्व करने के लिए आपके पास बहुत सारा वक्त होना जरूरी है। इस मेज में कई नाम, इमेज और डूडल्स छिपे हुए हैं''।

