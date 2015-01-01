पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूं तो श्रृंगार के बिना हर दुल्हन अधूरी है। लेकिन आज की दुल्हन के पास वक्त की इतनी कमी है जिसकी वजह से वह मेकअप से लेकर हेयर स्टाइल के क्विक ऑप्शंस फॉलो करना चाहती है। अगर आपकी शादी जल्दी होने वाली है तो हेयर स्टाइल के ऐसे ही तरीके जान लें जिन्हें बनाने में बहुत कम समय लगता है। इसे सुंदर हेयर ऐसेसरीज से सजाकर ब्राइडल लुक पा सकती हैं।

बन बनाएं
इसे बनाने के लिए बालों को सुलझाकर पीठ की ओर इकट्‌ठा कर लें। अब बीच की मांग निकालें और पीछे जूड़ा बना लें। यह जूड़ा काफी नीचे की तरफ बनाएं और अमेरिकन डायमंड से बनी हेयर एसेससरीज से सजा लें। इस बन के लिए आप नेट का भी इस्तेमाल करें। साड़ी के कलर से मैच करते हुए फूल लगाकर भी आप अपने लुक को खास बना सकती हैं।

साइड ब्रेड
यह सबसे आसान हेयर स्टाइल में से एक है। अपने बालों को कर्ल करें और उसके बाद बालों को एक साइड करके चोटी बना लें। इस चोटी को फूलों, गजरे या हेयर एसेसरीज से सजा लें। आप आर्टिफिशियल फूलों से सजाकर भी अपने लुक को बढ़ा सकती हैं। चाहें तो खूबसूरत हेयर पिन से अपनी चोटी को आकर्षक लुक दें।

फ्रंट पफ

इसके लिए सेंटर से बालों का एक सेक्शन लेकर बैक कॉम्बिंग करें। इसका पफ बनाकर पिनअप कर लें। बाकी के बालों को यूं ही खुला रखें या चाहें तो मेसी चोटी भी बना सकती हैं।

