पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Women
  • Lifestyle
  • Two Irish Sisters Teamed Up To Create Fashionable Wheel Covers, A Chance To Choose Designer Covers For Divyang Through Their Brand Easy Wheels

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काम कर गई क्रिएटिविटी:दो आइरिश बहनों ने व्हील चेयर के लिए बनाए फैशनेबल कवर्स, अपने ब्रांड 'इजी व्हील्स' के जरिये दिव्यांगों को दिया डिजाइनर कवर चुनने का मौका

19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इन बहनों के लिए अपने काम की शुरुआत करना किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं था क्योंकि यह मेडिकल डिवाइस दिव्यांगों की जरूरत के अनुसार बनाया जाता है
  • इसमें कोई ऐसा बदलाव वे नहीं करना चाहती थीं जिससे इसे इस्तेमाल करने वाले दिव्यांगों को मुश्किल हो

दिव्यांगों के लिए अपनी पसंद की चीजें खरीद पाना वैसे भी मुश्किल होता है। यहां अगर व्हील चेयर की बात की जाए तो इसमें भी उनकी चॉइस के हिसाब से विकल्प नहीं होते हैं। दिव्यांगों की पसंद का ख्याल रखते हुए दो आइरिश बहनों ने अपने ब्रांड 'ईजी व्हील्स' की शुरुआत की। इन बहनों का नाम एबे और इजी केन है।

इन बहनों के लिए अपने काम की शुरुआत करना किसी चुनौती से कम नहीं था क्योंकि यह मेडिकल डिवाइस दिव्यांगों की जरूरत के अनुसार बनाया जाता है। वे इसमें कोई ऐसा बदलाव नहीं करना चाहती थीं जिससे इसे इस्तेमाल करने वाले दिव्यांगों को मुश्किल हो। इसलिए इसे किस तरह से डिजाइन किया जाए, ये ईजी ने इस व्हील चेयर को खुद इस्तेमाल कर जाना।

ईजी पैदाइशी दिव्यांग है। उसके कमर के नीचे का हिस्सा पैरालाइज्ड है। इजी का मानना है कि उसके लिए व्हील चेयर आजादी का प्रतीक है जिसकी वजह से उसे कभी किसी बंधन में रहने का अहसास नहीं हुआ। ईजी की बड़ी बहन एबे डबलिन में द नेशनल कॉलेज ऑफ आर्ट एंड डिजाइन की स्टूडेंट है। उसने फाइनल ईयर कॉलेज प्रोजेक्ट के अंतर्गत ईजी के लिए कई रंग-बिरंगे व्हील कवर्स बनाएं।

ईजी को इस तरह के कवर्स बहुत पसंद आए। अपनी बहन को इन कवर्स के साथ खुश देखकर वे 2016 से कई आर्टिस्ट और डिजाइनर्स के साथ मिलकर ये कवर्स बना रही हैं। धीरे-धीरे एबे का यही शौक एक बिजनेस में बदल गया।

अब ये दोनों बहनें कलरफुल व्हील कवर्स के जरिये दिव्यांगों के बीच खुशियां बांट रही हैं। इस तरह के ब्राइट और कलरफुल व्हील चेयर्स सबको पसंद आते हैं। ऐबे के अनुसार, इन्हें देखकर आपके फैशन सेंस का भी पता चलता है। अपनी इस उपलब्धि के लिए 2018 में इन दोनों बहनों का नाम फोर्ब्स की '30 अंडर 30 लिस्ट' में शामिल किया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें