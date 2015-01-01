पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फेस्टिवल सीजन:इस त्योहार फोटोग्राफी को परफेक्ट बनाने के लिए थर्ड पार्टी लैंसेस का उपयोग करें, फोटो एडिटिंग के वक्त ब्राइटनेस कम करने से बचें

तनु एस. बेंगलुरूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आतिशबाजी की तस्वीरों के वक्त फ्लैशलाइट यूज नहीं कीजिए। इससे तस्वीरें धुंधली हो जाएंगी
  • स्मार्टफोन के डिजिटल जूम को तो इस समय भूल ही जाइए, इनके उपयोग से तस्वीर बिगड़ना लगभग तय है

दिवाली को यादगार बनाने के लिए लोग परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ खूब सारे फोटो लेते हैं। आजकल अधिकांश फोटो स्मार्टफोन के कैमरे से ही लिए जाते हैं। अगर आप भी अपने स्मार्टफोन का इस्तेमाल फोटो लेने के लिए कर रही हैं तो यहां बताई कुछ बातों का ध्यान रखें :

1. ज्यादातर तस्वीरें रात को लेंगे, जाहिर है रोशनी की समस्या बनी रहेगी। अच्छी तस्वीर के लिए जरूरी है आपके हाथ ना हिलें। ज्यादातर स्मार्टफोन्स अब इलेक्ट्रॉनिक इमेजस्टेबलाइजेशन(ईआईएस) या ऑप्टिकल इमेज स्टेबलाइजेशन(ओआईएस) के साथ आ रहे हैं, फिर भी स्थिरता बनाए रखना जरूरी है। ट्रायपॉड का इस्तेमाल भी किया जा सकता है।

2. कैमरा एप में मौजूद प्रो मोड से शटर स्पीड, वाइट बैलेंस और आईएसओ को यूजर बेहतर ढंग से कंट्रोल कर पाता है। अगर आपके एप में प्रो मोड नहीं है तो कोई भी थर्ड पार्टी एप डाउनलोड करें। इससे आप आतिशबाजी की तस्वीरें परफेक्ट खींच पाएंगे।

3. स्मार्टफोन के डिजिटल जूम को तो इस समय भूल ही जाइए, इनके उपयोग से तस्वीर बिगड़ना लगभग तय है। ये रिजॉल्यूशन कम कर देता है, जिससे क्वालिटी बुरी तरह बिगड़ती है। बजाय जूम के, फोटोज को एडिट करते वक्त क्रॉप करना बेहतर होता है।

4. आतिशबाजी की तस्वीरों के वक्त फ्लैशलाइट यूज नहीं कीजिए। इससे तस्वीरें धुंधली हो जाएंगी क्योंकि फ्लैश से वातावरण में मौजूद नमी और धुंआ उजला हो जाएगा। इसी तरह पटाखे के धमाके को स्मार्टफोन में कैद करना है तो ‘मल्टीपल शॉट्स’ का उपयोग किया जा सकता है।

5. स्मार्टफोन के लिए कई थर्ड-पार्टी लैंसेस उपलब्ध हैं। जूम और वाइड-एंगल लैंस सबसे ज्यादा उपयोग किए जाते हैं। सजावट की तस्वीरों के लिए वाइड-एंगल ही परफेक्ट होता है।

6. स्मार्टफोन से फोटोग्राफी इसलिए भी अच्छी है क्योंकि इनमें फिल्टर्स का उपयोग किया जा सकता है जो डीएसएलआर में संभव नहीं। अलग-अलग फिल्टर्स से तस्वीरों में बढ़िया माहौल तैयार होता है।

7. दीपावली की तस्वीरों को एडिट करते वक्त इनकी ब्राइटनेस और शार्पनेस को छेड़ने से बचना चाहिए, इससे ही वो नेचुरल दिखेंगी।

