चर्चा में:इंडियन हैंडलूम को प्रमोट करने में सबसे आगे प्रियंका और ये 5 सेलेब्स, अपने आउटफिट से दे रहे ''वोकल फॉर लोकल'' का संदेश

View this post on Instagram

Handloom can enrich our daily lives and surrounding in many ways; from clothing to furnishing to Masks in Covid times to wall hanging. Bring home handmade in India! I take pride in celebrating India’s legacy, I am #Vocal4Handmade. Are you? Share your pictures with pride in support of our weavers and artisans for we are #Vocal4Handmade 🙏

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on Aug 6, 2020 at 9:46pm PDT