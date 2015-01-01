पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Wear A Black Scarf With A Jacket Like Priyanka In The Cold Winter, A Cool Look Like Kiara With A Wool Scarf

स्टाइल इन विंटर फैशन:तेज ठंड में प्रियंका की तरह जैकेट के साथ पहनें ब्लैक स्कार्फ, कियारा की तरह वुलन स्कार्फ से मिलेगा शानदार लुक

4 मिनट पहले
  • अगर आपकी ड्रेस प्लेन या बोरिंग कलर की है तो उसे फ्लोरल प्रिंट स्कार्फ के साथ टीमअप करके शानदार लुक दे सकती हैं
  • इसे जींस-टी शर्ट ही नहीं बल्कि सूट या साड़ी के साथ भी डिफरेंट तरीके से कैरी करें।

सर्द मौसम में अपनी स्टाइल को मेंटेन करना आसान नहीं होता। अगर आप इस मौसम में अपने स्वेटर या कोट के जरिये फैशन गोल सेट कर रही हैं तो स्कार्फ को न भूलें। इस ऐसेसरीज के जरिये कम कीमत में गॉर्जियस लुक पाना बेहद आसान है। तभी तो बॉलीवुड दीवाज भी इस मौसम में स्कार्फ को अपने वार्डरोब का हिस्सा बनाती हैं।

करीना का प्लेन स्कार्फ
करीना ने ब्लू कोट और ब्लैक जींस के साथ ग्रे कलर के प्लेन स्कार्फ की पेयरिंग की है। अगर आपको क्रिसमस पार्टी में जाना है और आप हैवी एसेसरीज नहीं पहनना चाहती हैं, तो ड्रेस के साथ मैच करके स्कार्फ कैरी करें। आप चाहें तो करीना की तरह लॉन्ग स्कार्फ को गले में डालें या कमर में बांध लें। इन दिनों रात की ठंडक के बीच इसे सिर पर भी ओढ़ा जा सकता है।

प्रियंका ने कैप के साथ की पेयरिंग
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने व्हाइट टॉप और ब्लैक जींस के साथ ब्लू जैकेट पहना है। ज्यादा ठंड के बीच आप भी प्रियंका की तरह कैप लगाएं और गले में स्कार्फ लपेट लें। इस तरह के स्कार्फ जितने अच्छे ठंड के मौसम में लगते हैं, उतने ही दिन के वक्त आउटिंग के दौरान भी पसंद किए जाते हैं। अगर आपकी ड्रेस प्लेन या बोरिंग कलर की है तो उसे फ्लोरल प्रिंट स्कार्फ के साथ टीम अप करके शानदार लुक दे सकती हैं।

कियारा का वुलन स्कार्फ
तेज हवा और सर्द मौसम के बीच कियारा ने अपने स्टाइल स्टेटमेंट को लॉन्ग कोट और वुलन स्कार्फ से शानदार बनाया है। इस तरह के स्कार्फ में सबसे अच्छे कलर व्हाइट या ब्लैक ही होते हैं। इसे जींस-टी शर्ट ही नहीं बल्कि सूट या साड़ी के साथ भी डिफरेंट तरीके से कैरी कर सकती हैं। इसे अलग-अलग स्टाइल से ओढ़कर सिंपल ड्रेस को भी यूनिक लुक दिया जा सकता है।

