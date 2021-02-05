पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बसंत पंचमी:दीपिका की तरह यलो साड़ी पहनें या आलिया जैसा एंब्रॉयडरी वाला फ्लोर लेंथ कुर्ता, आपकी खूबसूरती बढ़ाएगा कियारा का लहंगा चोली और सारा का डिजाइनर ड्रेस

20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बसंत पंचमी पर पीले रंग का खास महत्व होता है। अगर आप फैशन में सबसे आगे रहना चाहती हैं और इस कलर को अपना स्टाइल स्टेटमेंट बना रही हैं तो बॉलीवुड की इन चार दीवाज से इंस्पिरेशन ले सकती हैं। फैशन के मामले में सबसे आगे ये दीवाज साड़ी से लेकर सूट में यलो कलर को बखूबी वियर करने का हुनर जानती हैं।

दीपिका पादुकोण
दीपिका ने यलो के साथ रेड बॉर्डर वाली साड़ी पहनी है। इसकी हैवी बॉर्डर और डिजाइनर ब्लाउज डिफरेंट लुक के लिए बेस्ट है। इसके साथ लॉन्ग ईयरिंग्स उन पर जंच रहे हैं। साड़ी के साथ ट्रेडिशनल लुक के लिए दीपिका की तरह आप भी बन बना लें। उस पर गजरा लगाकर भी हैवी लुक पा सकती हैं।

आलिया भट्‌ट
यलो एथनिक एंब्रॉयडरी युक्त फ्लोर लेंथ कुर्ता आलिया पर सूट कर रहा है। इसके साथ चूड़ीदार पजामा या लेगिंग्स अच्छे लगते हैं। आलिया की तरह ओपन हेयर स्टाइल आप पर भी सूट करेगी। वन साइडेड दुपट्‌टा आपको स्टाइलिश लुक देगा।

लहंगा-चोली में कियारा आडवाणी
कियारा आडवाणी के यलो लहंगा और चोली पर किया गया सिल्वर वर्क इस ड्रेस की खूबसूरती बढ़ा रहा है। शिफॉन के यलो दुपट्‌टे को इस बॉलीवुड दीवा ने गोटा लगाकर डिजाइनर लुक दिया है। इस ड्रेस के साथ हैवी ईयरिंग्स और ओपन हेयर स्टाइल भी सूट कर रहा है।

कुर्ते के साथ चूड़ीदार में सारा अली खान
सारा अली खान ने यलो कुर्ते के साथ चूड़ीदार की शानदार पेयरिंग की है। डिजाइन यलो दुपट्‌टा इस सूट की खूबसूरती बढ़ा रहा है। कोल्हापुरी जूतियां इस ट्रेडिशनल ड्रेस का लुक बढ़ा रही हैं। सारा की तरह मैचिंग बैंगल्स और ईयरिंग्स आपको स्टाइलिश लुक देने में मदद करेंगी।

