  • Winter Special Anjeer Halwa, Remove It From The Heat When Water Is Dry And Serve It With Garnish With Pistachio And Cashew Nuts.

आज क्या बनाऊं:विंटर स्पेशल अंजीर हलवा, इसका पानी सूखने पर आंच से उतारें और पिस्ता-काजू से सजाकर सर्व करें

ओमप्रकाश गुप्ताएक घंटा पहले
  • भीगे अंजीर का मिक्सी में पेस्ट बना लें, कड़ाही में घी गर्म करें और आटा डालकर भूरा होने तक भूनें
  • पानी सूखने पर आंच से उतारें, तैयार है अंजीर हलवा, पिस्ता-काजू सजाकर इसे सर्व करें
