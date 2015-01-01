पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आत्मनिर्भरता की ओर बढ़ते कदम:जम्मू -कश्मीर के बारामुला क्षेत्र में 11 स्किल डेवलपमेंट सेंटर के तहत महिलाएं सीख रहीं सिलाई, 275 बेरोजगार लड़कियों को मुफ्त दी जा रही ट्रेनिंग

24 मिनट पहले
  • ट्रेनिंग पूरी होने के बाद उन्हें सर्टिफिकेट भी दिया जाता है ताकि वे अपना काम शुरू कर सकें या कहीं नौकरी के लिए आवेदन दे सकें
  • इन 11 सेंटर्स में अब तक लगभग 25 बेरोजगार लड़कियों को कपड़ों की कटिंग और टेलरिंग के साथ ही सोजनी और तिला जैसा आर्ट वर्क भी सिखाया जा रहा है

महिलाओं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के उद्देश्य से जम्मू और कश्मीर के बारामुला क्षेत्र में सोशल वेलफेयर डिपार्टमेंट की ओर से स्किल डेवलपमेंट ट्रेनिंग सेंटर चलाए जा रहे हैं। बारामुला के डिस्ट्रिक्ट सोशल वेलफेयर ऑफिसर, शौकत अहदम के अनुसार, अभी राज्य में 11 स्किल डेवलपमेंट सेंटर का संचालन किया जा रहा है। इन सेंटर से 275 बेरोजगार लड़कियों को ट्रेनिंग दी जा रही है। ट्रेनिंग पूरी होने के बाद उन्हें सर्टिफिकेट भी दिया जाता है ताकि वे अपना काम शुरू कर सकें या कहीं नौकरी के लिए आवेदन दे सकें।

यहां कुछ ऐसी लड़कियां भी हैं जो इन सेंटर्स में स्थायी रूप से टीचिंग कर अन्य महिलाओं को ट्रेनिंग देती हैं। एक स्किल डेवलपमेंट ट्रेनिंग सेंटर बारामुला के उशकूरा क्षेत्र में हैं जहां एक टीचर महिलाओं को कपड़ों कटिंग और सिलाई करना सीखा रही है। इन 11 सेंटर्स में अब तक लगभग 25 बेरोजगार लड़कियों को कपड़ों की कटिंग और टेलरिंग के साथ ही सोजनी और तिला जैसा आर्ट वर्क भी सिखाया जा रहा है। जो लड़कियां यहां ट्रेनिंग लेती हैं, उन्हें सरकार की योजना के अंतर्गत हर साल 1,100 की राशि भी मिलती है।

यहां सीखने वाली एक ट्रेनी महक मंजूर ने बताया कि ''हम सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही इस योजना के शुक्रगुजार हैं जिसकी वजह से हमें रोजगार के अवसर मिल रहे हैं''।

