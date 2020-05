View this post on Instagram

Really humbled by the overwhelming respose today at the time of the mask dispenser installation in Market no. 2, Chittaranjan Park. The dispenser ran out within minutes of installation as there were multitude of needy people eager to get their hands on a mask. After the dispenser ran out I started distributing extra masks I was carrying with me in my bag. A total of around 40 masks were distributed today. Next up tomorrow - Market no. 4! Please like and share my work if you liked my initiative! I urge everyone to come forward and share this so people in need may become aware of this! Caption credits - @vulgarly.pure Artwork and lettering - @phir.se.ud.chala @bblockpuja @melaground @dblockdurgapujacrpark @cooperativedurgapujalive #ndtv #unicef #theprint #who #viceindia #bbc #bbcindia #sodelhi #dfordelhi #delhigram #coronavirus #CoronaViruspandemic #coronavirusoutbreak #covid19 #covid19india #frontliners #india #indialockdown #migrantworkers #Coronavirus #pickonestaysafe

A post shared by @souravdas (@sourav_d_a_s) on May 18, 2020 at 7:41am PDT